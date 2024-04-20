Kyle O’Reilly On Why Roderick Strong Was Ideal For His First Feud Back From Injury

Kyle O’Reilly is in a rivalry with his longtime friend Roderick Strong in AEW, and he recently explained why Strong is perfect for his first feud back from injury. O’Reilly returned to the ring at AEW Revolution and is feuding with Strong, who he will battle for the International Championship at Dynasty on Sunday. He spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and said that Strong is someone who he can be at ease with for his first feud back.

“You’re 100% right,” he said about working with Strong. “A guy that I trust fully, in and out of the ring, one of my best friends. That’s an ideal situation to be put in coming back from this amount of time off, to be in there with a guy like Roddy. Even if we weren’t as close as we are, it would still be ideal because he’s a professional, he’s one of the best to ever do it in this generation and other generations. He’s a guy that I’ve looked up to for a long time.”

He continued, “Trying to make it in wrestling, he’s a guy that I’ve watched and idolized and I was like, ‘Man, I wish I would be as good as him one day.’ Lo and behold, we’ve become close pals and tag team partners. It’s crazy how life works sometimes.”

O’Reilly was out of action for nearly two years after suffered a neck injury and undergoing neck fusion surgery.