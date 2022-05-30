wrestling / News
Kyle O’Reilly Gets Win Over Darby Allin At AEW Double Or Nothing (Clips)
Kyle O’Reilly picked up a major win at AEW Double Or Nothing, defeating Darby Allin in singles competition. O’Reilly pinned Allin after hitting a diving knee drop at the show, and you can see some clips from the match below.
Our ongoing Double or Nothing 2022 coverage is here.
.@KORCombat makes his entrance here at Double or Nothing! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/vFasCvdWsL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
A determined @DarbyAllin looking to seek vengeance! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/WO8wgbmhRu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
An incredibly physical bout between @DarbyAllin and @KORCombat is underway! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/EQIMC8OnLs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@DarbyAllin doing everything he can to get control here! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/GzBPjAGWQB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@DarbyAllin launching himself at @KORCombat! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/ETqFOPzOS1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Last supper attempt by @DarbyAllin! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/2YkuXrBThc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Insane Coffin Drop by @DarbyAllin onto @KORCombat! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/Df9d3ai0Tz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Diving kneedrop by @KORCombat! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/nhhtz9dEcH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
