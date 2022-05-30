wrestling / News

Kyle O’Reilly Gets Win Over Darby Allin At AEW Double Or Nothing (Clips)

May 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kyle O'Reilly AEW Double Or Nothing Image Credit: AEW

Kyle O’Reilly picked up a major win at AEW Double Or Nothing, defeating Darby Allin in singles competition. O’Reilly pinned Allin after hitting a diving knee drop at the show, and you can see some clips from the match below.

Our ongoing Double or Nothing 2022 coverage is here.

