Kyle O’Reilly Would Like to See Jay White in WWE, Talks Daniel Bryan & Cesaro Paving The Way For Indy Talent in WWE

Kyle O’Reilly says it’s inevitable that Jay White will end up coming to WWE and being a top guy in the company. O’Reilly spoke with The Gorilla Position for a recent interview and was asked about WWE embracing more indy talent over the past few years and who he’d like to see come to WWE, plus more. Highlights are below along with the full video:

On WWE and NXT embracing indy talent: “It’s so crazy to think that so many guys that I shared locker rooms with all over the world in small bingo halls, and now we’re together under the biggest wrestling company in the world. It’s super surreal. And there’s a lot of guys who’ve paved the road for us to make that happen. You know, guys like Daniel Bryan, like Cesaro. These are guys that cut their teeth on the independents and WWE saw something, and [said], ‘Alright, let’s take a chance.’ Because they weren’t really hiring the typical quote-unquote ‘indie guys’ at the time. So I think they helped sway the opinion of the powers that be.’”

On who he wants to see in WWE: “Someone that we should get in WWE that’s not here right now? Hmm, that’s a really tough question. A guy I’ve been a fan of for a while and friends with is Jay White. He’s a guy I saw go through the dojo system in Japan. And he’s really grown into himself and I think he’s an elite performer and he’s one of the best in the world right now so I think it’s only a matter of time until Jay White is a top guy in WWE in my opinion.”

