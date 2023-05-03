Kylie Alexa Announces That She’s Signed With the NWA

The NWA has added another woman to their roster in Kylie Alexa. Alexa posted to Twitter on Tuesday night to announce that she has signed a deal with the company, writing:

“I would like to announce I have signed my first contract with @nwa. I never thought I would find a purpose in this life, but wrestling is in my blood, I have no doubt in my mind I was born for this. To be signed only 10 months in, I couldn’t be more thankful and humble”

Alexa has previously appeared on NWA USA, where she competed alongside P. J. Hawx in a tag match against Angelina Love & Fodder.