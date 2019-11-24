– Kylie Rae broke her silence on why she left All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan confirmed Rae asked for her release at the AEW All Out post-show scrum, but didn’t offer any other comment. Rae re-emerged on the independent scene, but remained silent on why she left until today.

Rae wrote on Instagram, “I don’t know how to start this and I can’t speak on others behalves. I can only speak for myself and what’s in my heart. I don’t know many rumors and honestly try to stay away from everything, obviously –. But here: nobody made me leave. AEW took my career to new levels and I’m beyond grateful for every opportunity and experience that has come along the way and wish nothing but the best. It’s a great group of people who truly love wrestling and just want everyone to succeed. I’ve always tried to be a good person but I make many mistakes along the way. I needed to get my mind, body, and soul right with God. I wish I had the answers but the truth I don’t. We all go through obstacles in life and we may want all the answers but we don’t need them. It’s God’s plan and he has shown me what’s truly important in life and to find a blessing in every moment because in the blink of an eye, everything can be gone. So instead of bashing, let’s just love one another and appreciate what we have, or something like that lol sorry I’m awkward.”