Kylie Rae Announces Her Engagement

Kylie Rae is set to get married, announcing her engagement on social media on Sunday. The Impact Wrestling star posted to Instagram to reveal that she and independent wrestler Isaias Velazquez got engaged; you can see the post below as well as one from Velazquez.

Rae signed a deal with Impact in March and is set to face Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo for the title at Bound For Glory. On behalf of 411, our congratulations to the happy couple.