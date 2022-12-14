wrestling / News
Kylie Rae Announces She Is 14 Months Sober Following Recent WWE Debut
December 14, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Kylie Rae recently worked WWE’s Main Event tapings, wrestling a match with Dana Brooke under the name of Briana Ray. In a post on Twitter, Rae, noted that she is fourteen months sober.
A little over a year ago, Rae had to take a step back from wrestling for her mental health. At the time, she said she was “in a relapse situation and need some time for recovery.” She would eventually show up again in NWA and other independent companies.
She wrote: “Life is so beautiful. 14 months sober today.”
Life is so beautiful.
14 months sober today.🥹❤️🙏🏼
— KYLIE RAE (@IamKylieRae) December 14, 2022
