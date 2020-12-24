wrestling / News

Kylie Rae Back On Cameo After Retiring From Wrestling

December 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kylie Rae AEW Double or Nothing

It was reported last month that Kylie Rae would be retiring from professional wrestling following her no-showing Bound for Glory. At the time, she said that she was “unwell” but offered no other details, except to say she would eventually honor her commitments.

It seems she is doing that as she recently resurfaced on Cameo doing personalized videos. She is charging $55 per video.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kylie Rae, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading