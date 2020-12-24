wrestling / News
Kylie Rae Back On Cameo After Retiring From Wrestling
December 24, 2020
It was reported last month that Kylie Rae would be retiring from professional wrestling following her no-showing Bound for Glory. At the time, she said that she was “unwell” but offered no other details, except to say she would eventually honor her commitments.
It seems she is doing that as she recently resurfaced on Cameo doing personalized videos. She is charging $55 per video.
