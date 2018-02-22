Kylie Rae Calls WWE Tryout The Toughest But Best Three Days Of Her Life

– Former Reality of Wrestling Diamonds Champion Kylie Rae spoke with WrestleZone about her recent WWE tryout and more. Audio and highlights are below:

On her recent WWE try-out experience: “It was the hardest but best three and a half days of my life. You fly in and you get your physical done to make sure you are capable of even partaking in the try-out. Then it’s basically just 9 am til 5 pm every single day. Just hard, intensive drills and no amount of cardio or conditioning will prepare you for it. You always hear about, “the bag drill”. I don’t know what you’ve heard about try-outs but “the bag drill” is always the toughest part of the try out. Honestly, it was all tough. We did in-ring work. We did warm-ups, stretches, you lifted with the trainers there and it was just so hard but so worth it. If I had the opportunity I would do it all over again because it was just amazing. You do promos there in front of some of the best people to ever be in pro wrestling and WWE. You get to do try-out matches too and they are able to see you as a person and you as a wrestler. You just can’t beat that. You don’t get a lot of feedback while you are there, you kind of have to wait a couple weeks, sometimes you hear from them and sometimes you don’t. I only cried like three times, so that’s good.”

On the advice that Booker T has given her: “He’s very old school when it comes to wrestling. Nowadays not a lot of people have the mindset that he does. I think that is what has helped me stick out the most. It’s not about the moves because, as he says, he can take anyone in off the street and teach them how to do a flip or how to do a bump. It’s the stuff in between the moves, that is more meaningful. I think some people tend to lose sight of that and they don’t really know about the “gray areas” of wrestling and how to make stuff mean something. How to get people emotionally invested in your matches. That’s what I’ve learned most from Booker.”

On whether she enjoys the rise of intergender wrestling in indy wrestling: “Throughout my entire career I have had my opinions change on this. At this point, I don’t care if you are male or female but if you get in the ring with me you better bring your “A” game. I just want to go out there and wrestle. I don’t look at myself as a, “female wrestler” and I don’t look at the men as “male wrestlers”. I just look at whoever I am in the ring with as a wrestler. I know not everybody has that mindset, especially older school wrestlers, but I think it’s about the show you are on and where you are at. There is a right way to do it. It depends on the crowd.”