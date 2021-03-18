wrestling / News
Kylie Rae Reportedly Still Under Contract With Impact Wrestling
March 18, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Kylie is slated to return to the ring on June 5 for Warrior Wrestling. PWInsider reported today that Kylie Rae is still under contract with Impact Wrestling.
Previously, Rae announced her retirement from wrestling last November. She was signed to Impact and was set to face Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts title at Bound for Glory last October, but she failed to appear at the event.
Rae’s return for Warrior Wrestling on June 5 will take place in Chicago, Illinois as part of the company’s Stadium Series.
More Trending Stories
- Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa & More Comment on AEW Dynamite Lights Out Match
- Shawn Michaels On How The Current Him Would Have Dealt With Himself in the 1990s, Being Content in Retirement
- British Bulldog’s Family Weighs In On His Upcoming WWE Hall of Fame Induction
- Charly Caruso Reportedly Pulled From WWE TV For Backstage Heat