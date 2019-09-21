wrestling / News

Kylie Rae Returning To The Ring For Freelance Wrestling

September 21, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kylie Rae

Former AEW wrestler Kylie Rae will make her return to the ring for Freelance Wrestling/Freelance Underground at their Game of the Genders event tonight. It happens in Frankfurt, Illinois. Rae is replacing Shotzi Blackheart in a match with Isaias Velazquez as Blackheart was unable to make the show.

Rae’s absence from AEW was the subject of rumors for months until Tony Khan confirmed earlier this month that she asked for her release. Khan said there was “no hard feelings” over the split. Rae has yet to comment and deleted her Twitter account.

