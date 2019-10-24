wrestling / News

Various News: Kylie Rae Returns To Instagram, Lineup For Tonight’s NXT UK, Matt Hardy Cancels His You Don’t Understand Series

October 24, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– After leaving social media this past summer, Kylie Rae returned to Instagram, posting two photos for the first time since July. They include a photo from her appearance at Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory PPV this past weekend.

– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s episode of NXT:

*Ligero vs. Travis Banks.

*Trent Seven vs. Noam Dar.

– Matt Hardy revealed that he has cancelled his “You Don’t Understand” Youtube series:

