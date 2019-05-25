Kylie Rae Says AEW Is Her Dream Come True, Talks Double or Nothing Match

– Kylie Rae appeared in a new video for ITV discussing her match with Nyla Rose and Britt Baker at AEW Double or Nothing. Highlights are below:

On signing with AEW: “So up until the [AEW announcement] press conference, I didn’t have anything really tangible. And it was kind of weird because I would get excited but wrestling is so many promises. You hear so many things, so it’s kind of hard to get excited for things that you don’t know if it’s actually going to happen. And that press conference, that was the moment that it hit me, ‘Yes, it’s happening, it’s real. AEW is real and I’m here, and I’m gonna make a difference, and we’re gonna make a difference. And in that moment, walking down that aisle, that was my dream come true. And nobody can take that away from me.”

On her match at Double or Nothing: “Seeing Nyla walk down that path [at the press conference], it was kind of like a reality check. Because I realized that this is not going to be easy. There’s going to be challenges, there’s going to be a lot of obstacles. But I also know it’s doable. I know I’m a hard worker, I know I don’t quit, I know I don’t stop until I get to where I want to be. So Britt Baker, she’s a completely different beast. I’ve been in the ring with her before, she’s amazing. She has given me a run for my money countless times and honestly, she might be my toughest opponent. I’m the biggest underdog, I know that, but I love that because it makes me work harder.”

