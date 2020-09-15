Kylie Rae Says She’s ‘Loving Every Minute’ in Impact Wrestling, Wants the Knockouts Tag Titles to Make a Return

– Wrestling Epicenter and James Walsh recently interviewed Impact Wrestling star Kylie Rae, who discussed her career, working in Impact Wrestling, and more. Below are some highlights and audio for the interview:

Kylie Rae on her six-month anniversary with Impact: “I’m loving every minute of it. I know given the circumstances (the pandemic), it is not anybody’s ideal stereotypical experience in coming to Impact. (laughs) I was only signed for like a month and then the quarantine started. So, that was fun. But, it has been awesome because it kind of has brought everyone closer together. We’re all going through it together and it is something we haven’t experienced before. So, having that support system has been wonderful. I don’t have a bad word to say about it. Every time I show up there (in Impact), it is fun and it is not hard…. Well, it is hard. But, it is not hard like, I’ve had jobs where I would work 9 to 5 and I’d be watching the clock to see it turn 5 so I can go home and lie on the couch. It is hard because it is physically demanding. But, it is not hard like I feel the soul is being sucked out of me because I’m sitting at a desk for 50 hours a week selling insurance. That is a true story. I was sitting at a desk selling insurance for 50 hours a week and I was just miserable! I mean, it was fine and everyone at the office was nice. But, being able to wrestle? That’s the true love!”

Her thoughts on Wrestle House: “I loved it. It was great. And, it was fun filming it too! We were in Nashville in the middle of summer so it was 100 degrees! I am so grateful to Impact because it was such a learning experience. We were able to see so many layers of characters that maybe we wouldn’t be able to see in just a match. So, I learned a lot about Kylie in stripping back the layers and finding out how in depth she can get. That is something I have struggled with for many years. Wrestle House, I loved it! I’m sure I’m not the only one who would say so. I felt I was biased so I started asking people what they thought of it. Of course there are people, you know, with new things, might not have been as receptive to it or have gravitated towards it. But, there were a lot of people who enjoyed it – That was nice! Very nice! I loved Wrestle House!”

Kylie Rae on acting in the Wrestle House segments rather than just wrestling: “When I first started, I didn’t realize how much theater and acting went into wrestling and how little wrestling was involved. (laughs) If you think about it, all the things that go into wrestling, wrestling is just a small part of it. I never really thought about acting but more stand up comedy. I’m still awkward when it comes to promos. But, if it is improv? I think that is why I enjoyed Wrestle House so much. We were able to just play off each other! Impact gives us some creative freedom and that is so cool!”

Her inspirations growing up: “They (Impact) focus on the entertainment and that is what helps the emotional attachment for the fans. That is what draws them in long term and that is what makes them a true fan of somebody. You know? Like, I was a huge fan of Shawn Michaels growing up but it wasn’t necessarily his superkick that made me a fan of his. It was that he was always the underdog, always fighting from underneath. I always felt like he was in pain and there were obstacles and there was a story. But, I don’t know if that makes sense at all. (laughs)”

Kylie Rae on wanting a return to the Knockouts tag titles: “Absolutely. I would be all for it. I’m pretty unfamiliar with tag team wrestling. Most of my career, so far, has been in singles competition. So, tag team wrestling would be a whole new challenge. I love new challenges. I love finding new ways to be creative and challenge our minds because that is how we grow as people and as wrestlers. I feel bringing the Knockouts Tag Team Championships would be a huge benefit for everyone.”

On facing Kimber Lee and Deonna Purrazzo on Impact: “I am pumped! I mean, my heart is pumping because normally I get pretty anxious before wrestling anyway! (laughs) Anyone who knows me will tell you that. But, pretty much since before I was training, I’ve been a fan of Kimber (Lee) and Deonna’s also. And, Susie as well. I have had the opportunity to be in the ring with all 3 of them as opponents or tagging and I’ve loved every experience I’ve ever had with them. And I think Susie, Miss Susie Q! (laughs) She’s really progressing and she’s going to be able to handle herself. I think she’s going to be carrying me on her back this time. I’m pumped! It is definitely a match you don’t want to miss this Tuesday!”

On delivering a full PPV for Slammiversary during the pandemic: “Yes, absolutely because it is a whole new obstacle to tackle. The way we get people to react in the crowd might be different than how people react at home. I’m still learning as I go. But, it has been fun. It has been a wild ride. But, that is what keeps us on our toes because wrestling is ever changing anyway.”

Kylie Rae on the buzz for this year’s Bound for Glory: “I would say that Impact has had some of the most buzz, maybe not ever but damn… (laughs) Sorry! It is dang close! Sorry, I don’t mean to curse! (laughs) But, Impact has been catching some buzz. And, that’s not for nothing! You know? We’re going to keep our heads down, eyes up, and keep doing what we’re doing!”

If she expects her Knockouts title shot to happen at BFG: “I don’t know because Bound for Glory is still so far away and I’ve come to the point in my career that I don’t believe anything until it happens! But, I think we should wait and see but we know that everyone, and not just the Knockouts, is going to bring something different to the show and that Bound for Glory is going to be… What is the thing the kids say now? Lit? (laughs)”