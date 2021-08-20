Kylie Rae Set to Compete at NWA EmPowerrr

Kyle Rae is headed to St. Louis for NWA EmPowerrr. The NWA announced on Friday that Rae is set to compete at the all-women’s PPV, which takes place on August 28th. Her opponent wasn’t named.

Rae is also set to compete the next night at NWA 73 the next night, where she will face Mickie James. You can see the updated lineup for EmPowerrr below:

* NWA Women’s Invitational Cup: Tootie Lynn, Jamie Senegal, Chelsea Green, Lady Frost, Debbie Malenko, Bianca Carelli, Masha Slamovich, Jennacide, Thunder Kitty, and Kiera Hogan.

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Melina

* NWA Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. Leyla Hirsch

* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament The Hex, Heel on Heels, Red Velvet & KiLynn King, and FreeBabes.

* Diamante vs. TBA

* Kylie Rae vs. TBA