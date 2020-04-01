wrestling / News
Kylie Rae Signs Long-Term Impact Wrestling Deal
March 31, 2020 | Posted by
Kylie Rae is sticking with Impact Wrestling for the long term, signing a new deal with the company. It was announced on tonight’s episode that Rae has agreed to a long-term contract following Rae’s defeat of Cassandra Golden.
Rae debuted with Impact in October of last year at Impact All Glory.
.@IamKylieRae is ready to be the very best like no one ever was in the Knockouts Division! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/sT6IdjUADc
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 1, 2020
