wrestling / News
Kylie Rae Withdraws From Today’s Black Label Pro Threat Level Noon
October 11, 2020 | Posted by
Kylie Rae’s match with Killer Kelly at Black Label Pro Threat Level Noon today did not go on as planned. Black Label Pro announced this morning that Rae had to pull out due to “unforeseen circumstances,” and that Billie Starkz was facing Kelly instead.
The announcement read:
“*THREAT LEVEL NOON UPDATE**
Due to unforeseen circumstances, Kylie Rae is unable to appear today.
But we already have your replacement.
@Kelly_WP vs @BillieStarkz happens today!
The show streamed today starting at noon ET on FITE TV.
**THREAT LEVEL NOON UPDATE**
Due to unforeseen circumstances, Kylie Rae is unable to appear today.
But we already have your replacement.@Kelly_WP vs @BillieStarkz happens today!
— Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) October 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- AJ Styles Discusses Coming Up With Ideas With John Cena for Their Feud
- Jim Ross On What The Miz Was Missing Early In His WWE Career, Why He Changed His Mind About Him, How Miz Is Similar To Jake Roberts
- Matt Cardona On Why He Liked Losing the Intercontinental Title After A Day, His and Bryan Myers’ WWE Heel Turn Idea
- Alberto El Patron Officially Indicted For Aggravated Kidnapping, Sexual Assault