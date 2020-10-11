Kylie Rae Withdraws From Today’s Black Label Pro Threat Level Noon

Kylie Rae’s match with Killer Kelly at Black Label Pro Threat Level Noon today did not go on as planned. Black Label Pro announced this morning that Rae had to pull out due to “unforeseen circumstances,” and that Billie Starkz was facing Kelly instead.

The announcement read:

“*THREAT LEVEL NOON UPDATE** Due to unforeseen circumstances, Kylie Rae is unable to appear today. But we already have your replacement. @Kelly_WP vs @BillieStarkz happens today!

The show streamed today starting at noon ET on FITE TV.