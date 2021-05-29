L.A. Park Says He Was Fighting COVID-19 And Not Pneumonia In New Video

LA Park has clarified his health status, noting that he was dealing with COVID-19 and not pneumonia as previously noted. MLW has said earlier that they’d spoken with Park’s sons and that he was “at home and in good spirits, having battled pneumonia over the past week.”

In a new video posted to Twitter (thanks to Fightful for the translation), Park gave an update and thanked doctors and his fellow luchadores for helping him fight. He said:

“The motive behind making this video is to thank my family, my children, my wife, and Dr. Cantu. He has always been aware of me and my health since that time my guts blew up, and he has helped me move forward. Now, with this disease, Dr. Cantu was the one that helped me move forward, so I want to thank him. I also want to thank Rush, even if we are rivals, Penta El Zero Miedo, Psycho (Clown), DMT Azul, Blue Demon, who was looking out for me, although he can still go fuck himself. Thank you to Damian 66, El Hijo del Santo, Pirata Morgan, to every one of my peers that reached out, and I apologize if I missed anyone. The motive of this video is to inform you that I am doing well, and that goddamn Coronavirus blew me off with both the left and right hand. There is a lot of LA Park and Parka for this and more, so we are going to move forward with our pending challenges.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Park.