La Bestia Del Ring Interferes in ROH Final Battle Main Event, Joins La Facción Ingobernable
RUSH got a little help from his family at ROH Final Battle, with La Bestia Del Ring joining La Facción Ingobernable. Bestia came out during RUSH’s match with Brody King in the main event of the show, using a distraction from Dragon Lee to hit King with a chair and allow RUSH to get the pinfall via The Bulls Horns.
After the match, RUSH revealed that Bestia has joined the stable. Afterward The Foundation came out to confront the group to end the show. You can see clips and a GIF from the match and segment below.
Our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of Final Battle is here.
YIKES pic.twitter.com/1FUawgJjgI
— GIFSkull III (Backup) #AEWDynamite (@SkullGIF) December 19, 2020
The Foundation
La Facción Ingobernable
A WAR IS UPON US! 👀👀#FinalBattle | #WatchROH pic.twitter.com/l1JiZ0Nc2x
— Javier DraVen 👁 #JoinDarkOrder (@WrestlingCovers) December 19, 2020
NO👏PASA👏NADA👏#FINALBATTLE pic.twitter.com/xP3bLyUjAm
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 19, 2020
