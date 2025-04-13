– The MGM Music Hall in Boston announced that CMLL star La Catalina will be competing for the ROH Women’s World TV Championship for the upcoming TV tapings on April 16, ahead of the AEW Dynamite: Spring Breakthru show.

As noted, La Catalina is currently scheduled to face Taya Valkyrie in a No. 1 Contender’s match for the ROH World TV Championship on Thursday, April 17. The winner will go on to challenge Red Velvet for the title. You can view the announcement below: