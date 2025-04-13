wrestling / News
CMLL’s La Catalina Announced for ROH World TV Title Match on April 16
– The MGM Music Hall in Boston announced that CMLL star La Catalina will be competing for the ROH Women’s World TV Championship for the upcoming TV tapings on April 16, ahead of the AEW Dynamite: Spring Breakthru show.
As noted, La Catalina is currently scheduled to face Taya Valkyrie in a No. 1 Contender’s match for the ROH World TV Championship on Thursday, April 17. The winner will go on to challenge Red Velvet for the title. You can view the announcement below:
All Elite Wrestling stops in Boston at MGM Music Hall for two nights of professional wrestling with AEW Spring Break Thru! Don't miss ROH World Woman’s TV Championship Red Velvet (c) vs. La Catalina!
Get your tickets for AEW on April 16th AND 17th!
🎟️: https://t.co/9w8LkWu8Ve pic.twitter.com/JokmUikot3
— MGM Music Hall at Fenway (@MGMMusicHall) April 9, 2025
