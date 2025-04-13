wrestling / News

CMLL’s La Catalina Announced for ROH World TV Title Match on April 16

April 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW ROH La Catalina TV Title Match Image Credit: ROH

– The MGM Music Hall in Boston announced that CMLL star La Catalina will be competing for the ROH Women’s World TV Championship for the upcoming TV tapings on April 16, ahead of the AEW Dynamite: Spring Breakthru show.

As noted, La Catalina is currently scheduled to face Taya Valkyrie in a No. 1 Contender’s match for the ROH World TV Championship on Thursday, April 17. The winner will go on to challenge Red Velvet for the title. You can view the announcement below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL, La Catalina, ROH, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading