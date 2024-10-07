La Catalina Sends Toni Storm a Message Ahead of CMLL Match

La Catalina will battle Toni Storm in the latter’s debut in CMLL, and Catalina had a message for the AEW star. The two will do battle on Friday’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular, and CMLL posted a video of Catalina commenting on the upcoming bout.

“Month of Las Amazonas with a great reception!,” Catalina said (per Fightful). “Thank you to the fans for supporting all the wrestlers in the CMLL’s women’s division.”

She continued, “Toni Storm, I’m waiting for you. To all of you, we waiting for you this Friday because I’m going to pull the chucha out of Toni Storm, courtesy of La Diva.”

The match is Storm’s first in CMLL.