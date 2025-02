– Ring of Honor announced multiple matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH HonorClub TV. Blake Christian faces Fuego Del Sol, La Catalina faces Lady Frost, and more. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Gravity vs. Dark Panther

* La Catalina vs. Lady Frost

* Magnus, Soberano Jr. & Volador Jr. vs. Mascara Dorada, Atlantis Jr. & Templario

* Blake Christian vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Esfinge, Atlantis &Fuego vs. Gran Guerrero, Euforia & Rocky Romero

* The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) in action

