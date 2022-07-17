LA Fights Vol. 5 Results 7.16.22: Kevin Blackwood, Juicy Finau, Nick Wayne in Action

– LA Fights Volume 5 was held last night at the American Legion Post #241 in Baldwin Park, Califonia. GCW streamed the event on its YouTube channel. Below are some results, per Fightful, and the video of the event:

* Starboy Charlie beat Lucas Riley.

* Titus Alexander beat Damian Drake.

* Brandon Gatson beat Midas Kreed and Gregory Sharpe.

* Juicy Finau beat Rob S***.

* Jack Cartwheel beat Jordan Cruz.

* ‘Early Morning’ Guy Steele beat Lazarus.

* Gangsta Party (B-Boy & Lil Cholo) beat Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver.

* Hunter Freeman beat Cut Throat Cody.

* Kevin Blackwood beat Sandra Moone.