wrestling / News

LA Knight and AJ Styles Brawl at WWE Media Day

April 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania 40 LA Knight vs AJ Styles Image via WWE

WWE held a media day today to promote this weekend’s Wrestlemania festivities, which featured a brawl between LA Knight and AJ Styles. Knight confronted Styles this morning and it led to things getting physical quickly. The two have a match at night two of Wrestlemania 40 on Sunday.

AJ Styles, LA Knight

