LA Knight and AJ Styles Brawl at WWE Media Day

WWE held a media day today to promote this weekend’s Wrestlemania festivities, which featured a brawl between LA Knight and AJ Styles. Knight confronted Styles this morning and it led to things getting physical quickly. The two have a match at night two of Wrestlemania 40 on Sunday.

LA Knight y AJ Styles se peleraron en el #WWE World y The Phenomenal acabó con la nariz ensangrentada. ¡Se calienta el combate para #Wrestlemania!pic.twitter.com/CTOVvxYp4q — Planeta wrestling (@Planeta_Wrest) April 5, 2024