LA Knight Appears As Manager During WWE Smackdown Dark Match

April 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
LA Knight NXT Stand & Deliver Image Credit: WWE

LA Knight appeared during the dark match for this week’s WWE Smackdown as a manager, according to a report. PWInsider reports that the NXT star cur a promo tonight before the show, rocking a suit, and said he was creating Knight Model Management. He introduced his first client, MACE, who appeared in a Blazer and Air Jordans and defeated the Viking Raiders’ Erik in the pre-show match after Knight distracted Erik.

The site notes that this was essentially a tryout for a manager role for Knight.

LA Knight, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

