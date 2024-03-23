LA Knight ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown After Starting Fight At AJ Styles’ Home

LA Knight got in a bit of trouble on this WWE Smackdown, getting “arrested” after starting a fight at AJ Styles’ home. A vignette aired on this week’s show that saw Knight show up at Styles’ home during an interview segment and incited a fight. The police showed up and Knight was “arrested,” though it was noted that Styles declined to press charges.

Styles and Knight are set to face off in a match at WrestleMania 40.

🚨 🚔 👮‍♂️#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/31ePq578MB — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) March 23, 2024