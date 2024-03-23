wrestling / News

LA Knight ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown After Starting Fight At AJ Styles’ Home

March 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
LA Knight WWE Smackdown AJ Styles Image Credit: WWE

LA Knight got in a bit of trouble on this WWE Smackdown, getting “arrested” after starting a fight at AJ Styles’ home. A vignette aired on this week’s show that saw Knight show up at Styles’ home during an interview segment and incited a fight. The police showed up and Knight was “arrested,” though it was noted that Styles declined to press charges.

Styles and Knight are set to face off in a match at WrestleMania 40.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJ Styles, LA Knight WWE, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading