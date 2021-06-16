wrestling / News
LA Knight Attacks Ted DiBiase After Receiving Million Dollar Title on WWE NXT
LA Knight ended his Million Dollar Celebration with a the Million Dollar Title on one shoulder and a beatdown of Ted DiBiase. Tuesday’s episode saw DiBiase and Knight appear in the ring for a segment in which DiBiase granted Knight the Million Dollar Championship as a result of his win at NXT Takeover: In Your House. Knight cut a promo where he talked about how important DiBiase was to him growing up and what an honor it was to get the title, but once he had it he said he was going to drop what he didn’t need and attacked DiBiase.
The beatdown continued until Cameron Grimes came out and ran Knight off. Grimes looked livid at Knight as the segment came to an end. You can see pics and video from the segment below:
A Million Dollar Laugh. 😂 🤑 #WWENXT @LAKnightWWE @MDMTedDiBiase pic.twitter.com/knhQh6XJQn
— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2021
"And now that I have everything that I want, it's time to drop everything I don't need."
Completely uncalled for. #WWENXT @MDMTedDiBiase @LAKnightWWE pic.twitter.com/BUZ4IA1iCo
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 16, 2021
