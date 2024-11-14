LA Knight Attends Milwaukee Bucks Game, Fires T-Shirt Cannon

LA Knight attended an NBA game last night and even took part in some of the festivities by firing the T-shirt cannon. Knight was there to see the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons game, which the Bucks ended up winning 127-120.

