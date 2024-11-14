wrestling / News
LA Knight Attends Milwaukee Bucks Game, Fires T-Shirt Cannon
November 14, 2024
LA Knight attended an NBA game last night and even took part in some of the festivities by firing the T-shirt cannon. Knight was there to see the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons game, which the Bucks ended up winning 127-120.
The dude @RealLAKnight out here at the @Bucks game shooting t shirts in the crowd! Let’s goooooo! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y7m9Jj8OxB
— JP (@mrparadise920) November 14, 2024
Whose game is it? YEAH! @RealLAKnight at the Bucks game tonight! #laknight pic.twitter.com/JYnsFqGTAU
— Tyler Martin (@TMart_X13) November 14, 2024
LA KNIGHT IN MILWAUKEE pic.twitter.com/TkF6ZVnh1G
— b. (@avgbrando) November 14, 2024
