LA Knight Also Reportedly Backstage For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
January 21, 2022 | Posted by
As previously noted, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that Roderick Strong is backstage for tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown. In an update, Johnson notes that fellow NXT star LA Knight is also backstage for the show.
Knight has only wrestled six matches in NXT since the 2.0 era started back in September, with his most recent match coming at WarGames last month.
Knight signed with WWE in February of last year.