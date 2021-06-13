LA Knight & Cameron Grimes on What Winning the Million Dollar Title Would Mean to Them

– NXT’s Cameron Grimes and LA Knight chatted with Arash Markazi ahead of their Ladder Match for the Million Dollar title at tonight’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House. You can check out that video and some highlights below:

LA Knight on what he thinks about Cameron Grimes: “When you talk about Cameron Grimes and you talk about his wealth that he’s amassed, congratulations to you Cameron. He did a very, very big thing for himself. He’s made himself a very nice nest egg, we’ll call it that. And with that nest egg, he’s done some huge things. Hell, you see the car he’s driving around in. You see the house that he’s running around in, but at the same time, I can appreciate what he’s done with that, even though I’d call it luck. 100 percent. You want to get lucky with your little digital money? Cool. You talk about walking, talking gold right here. Yeah, I’m not a Bay Area guy, but when it comes down to it, I walked through the door here in NXT, changed the game from Day 1. And still, as we run in tonight, In Your House? Man, you’re talking about a whole different game for Cameron Grimes. You’re talking about a whole different game for LA Knight, and you’re talking about a whole different game for NXT.”

On sharing the ring with Ted DiBiase: “I grew up watching the Million Dollar Man when I was a little kid. Gotta be honest, when I was a little kid, I said, ‘I don’t know about this guy!’ But as I grow older, I’ve walked through this business, walked down the maze of the wrestling business, and as I realize that there’s a great appreciation for a man like the Million Dollar Man. Ted DiBiase has done things most of us can only dream of. But in a very short while, I’m going to do things that only the Million Dollar Man can dream of. And after tonight, it starts with the Million Dollar Title. It starts with cementing my legacy and taking that first step of, ‘Hey man, I didn’t come in here just to start talking. I didn’t come in here just talking trash to talk trash. I came in here to walk the walk just as much as I talk the talk. I talk it better than everybody, and you’re gonna see that I walk it better than anybody when I climb that ladder tonight.”

Cameron Grimes on what it would mean to capture the Million Dollar title: “It’ll mean the world, honestly, Million Dollar Championship. But to get to that thing, I’m going to have to go 15 feet in the air. Do you know that ladder, that every rung is one foot off the ground. So every step of that ladder is one foot off the ground. I don’t think L A Knight is ready. He says he’s a nonstop, ass-kicking machine. IS he going to have that same confidence when he’s at the very top of that ladder looking down? I don’t think so. And what it’s going to mean for Cameron Grimes? It’s going to mean that I’m the Million Dollar Champion. It’s going to mean that all this talking that I’ve been doing, it’s going to mean that I backed it up. That’s what it’s going to mean. All these people saying that has got a big ole mouth, but then I’ll have a big ole mouth with a big ole shiny championship.”

Grimes on what fans can expect from him tonight: “Fans can expect Cameron Grimes to be focused, let me tell you that. Focused. I said that in-between these ropes, in-between these turnbuckles and in front of those fans that Cameron Grimes cannot be beat. And at NXT TakeOver, that isn’t going to change. At NXT TakeOver: In Your House, everyone watching around the world and everyone watching inside that CWC will see Cameron Grimes at the top of his game. They will see Cameron will climb that ladder, and they will see Cameron Grimes grab that championship, and they will see Cameron Grimes go to the moon! Now, if they don’t like that, they can just kiss my grits.”

.@LAKnightWWE and @CGrimesWWE sit down with @ArashMarkazi before tonight’s Million Dollar Championship Ladder Match at #NXTTakeOver In Your House! TONIGHT at 8 E/5 P streaming exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and on @WWENetwork elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/CtYSpMyMOK — WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2021

If using the above quotes, please credit WWE NXT, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.