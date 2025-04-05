– During last night’s WWE SmackDown, LA Knight commented on Jacob Fatu beating Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match. With the victory, Fatu will now challenge LA Knight for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41 later this month. Knight later commented on Fatu’s victory during a backstage promo, which you can view below:

LA Knight on Jacob Fatu’s victory: “What you just saw right there, what you just saw is a man with a face that’s determined. A determined face of a man that wants to go to WrestleMania and a determined face that wants to get beat by this man. I’m gonna tell you right now, I don’t know how much is left out of Jacob Fatu or Braun Strowman. More power to ’em for ripping each other up out there.”

On his match at WrestleMania: “But here’s the deal, man. We walk into WrestleMania, my man, there is only one way it can go. We’re talking B-F-Ts. We’re talking three the hard way. We’re talking Last Man Standing, there will be one man standing holding this thing, and it ain’t you. And it ain’t anybody else on this living earth other than this man, with everybody saying, L-A-Knight. I’ll see you at that big stage, yeah!”

LA Knight was also in action on SmackDown last night, beating Tama Tonga. The match between Knight and Jacob Fatu goes down at Wrestlemania 41. The premium live event will take place over April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.