LA Knight Comments On His NXT Signing, WWE Calls Him ‘Hottest Free Agent’ In Wrestling

– After he joined NXT last night at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, LA Knight took to social media to comment on his arrival in the company.

In their announcement of the signing, WWE wrote: “One of the hottest free agents in wrestling has arrived in NXT, and he says he’s here to change the game. LA Knight crashed the NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day Pre-Show, stunning the panel and NXT Universe. Knight met with NXT General Manager William Regal earlier in the day to sign his NXT contract and make things official. Brash and self-assured, Knight declared that he had his eyes on championship gold. After making a big splash in his first NXT appearance, what will Knight’s next move be?“