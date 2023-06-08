LA Knight Comments On Qualifying For Money in the Bank

In the latest episode of The Bump (via Wrestling Inc), LA Knight gave an in-character promo about qualifying for Money in the Bank and noted that he did it without any support from WWE. Knight is one of three wrestlers to qualify for the men’s match, including Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura.

He said: “There’s a little bit of relief, there’s a little bit of ‘I told you so,’ there’s a little bit of anger, there’s a little bit of annoyance, if I’m honest. Finally the WWE’s gonna give me what I want. Why? Because I had to go out and make it happen. I didn’t get shoved down anybody’s throat. I wasn’t anybody’s guy. I’m the last of a dying breed. I do things differently than a lot of people. At the end of the day, they talk about a 5-tool player, they talk about the total package. Well, we ain’t talking about Lex Luger, we’re talking about LA Knight.“