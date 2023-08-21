LA Knight Doesn’t Get People Comparing Him To The Miz, Says He’s Looking For the Gold

LA Knight recently weighed in on comparisons between himself and The Miz, which is one that he doesn’t get. Knight spoke with The Daily Star for an interview and was asked about the comparisons between him and The A-Lister, plus more. You can see highlights below:

On people comparing him to The Miz: “That’s another guy I’ve seen people make comparisons to and I’ve never really gotten. At least with MJF I can see those two being a little bit closer, they have a more similar presentation. But as far as me and him go, I don’t know. Right now it’s a feeling out process and I would say it was a helluva first feeling out process.”

On what’s next for him: “I don’t know, I’m always looking up to the top and looking forward. I don’t know how many people watch Raw Talk but after The Miz I was talking about what I’m looking for and I’m honestly looking at all the gold. I got in this to be the best, I got in this to be recognised as the best and the only way you can do that is to be a champion. For me it’s looking at the top of that.”