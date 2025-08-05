wrestling / News
LA Knight Confronts Seth Rollins On WWE Raw, World Title Match Set For Tonight
LA Knight appeared on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, coming out to confront Seth Rollins. Monday night’s show saw the new World Heavyweight Champion come out with his crew, mocking the fans for doubting him and saying that only Becky Lynch and Paul Heyman know his injury was fake.
Knight then came down to the ring and said that Rollins faked an injury to avoid him and said that he was going to hurt Rollins even more than he previously planned, with Rollins declining a match against Knight. Adam Pearce then came out and said that Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Knight on Raw.
SETH ROLLINS VS LA KNIGHT
WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
IS SET FOR TONIGHT
LETS FREAKING GOOOO 🔥🔥🔥#WWERaw
pic.twitter.com/EzhV4m215E
— Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) August 5, 2025
More Trending Stories
- New Details On WWE’s Decision To Bring Brock Lesnar Back Amid Janet Grant Lawsuit
- Janel Grant Spokesperson Comments on Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return, Says It’s An Attempt To Erase Misconduct
- Backstage News on How WWE Is Currently Viewing Jade Cargill
- Update on Brock Lesnar’s Status in Janel Grant Lawsuit Following Return at WWE Summerslam