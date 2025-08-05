LA Knight Confronts Seth Rollins On WWE Raw, World Title Match Set For Tonight

LA Knight appeared on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, coming out to confront Seth Rollins. Monday night’s show saw the new World Heavyweight Champion come out with his crew, mocking the fans for doubting him and saying that only Becky Lynch and Paul Heyman know his injury was fake.

Knight then came down to the ring and said that Rollins faked an injury to avoid him and said that he was going to hurt Rollins even more than he previously planned, with Rollins declining a match against Knight. Adam Pearce then came out and said that Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Knight on Raw.