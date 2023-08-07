LA Knight Credits Bray Wyatt Feud With Helping His Rise in WWE

In an interview with Metro, LA Knight spoke about his rise in WWE and how the feud with Bray Wyatt at the start of the year helped him. Here are highlights:

On the feud with Bray Wyatt: “It’s a challenge in a lot of ways, because it’s out of my wheelhouse, a lot of the more spooky stuff. But at the same time, when you can get out of your comfort zone a little bit and do some different things, that’s how you grow, that’s how things get better. And also when you can adapt and make things work like that, it also just… I guess speaks to your own abilities, and kind of that whole thing, for the SmackDown audience, helped put me on the map.”

On the Pitch Black match: “Well, I don’t think anybody really knew what the hell to expect. I didn’t know what to expect until, honestly, when we got there. It was an unusual set up. Just the whole thing was out of the ordinary. And even just as far as what we knew to expect – completely not present until we got there.”

On his ability to adapt: “You get used to that, the indies and stuff, and actually learning to wrestle around the world. Most of the time, you don’t even know who you’re wrestling until when you get there, you just meet the guy for the first time and it’s three hours before the show. In that sense, my whole career’s preparing for off the wall wackiness like this, so it’s all good!