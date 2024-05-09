LA Knight Cuts Promo About King of the Ring

– LA Knight dropped a promo on social media earlier today with a few choice words about this year’s King of the Ring tournament. He stated the following:

“So look, you talk about King of the Ring. Santos Escobar wants to say he’s in there. Gunther wants to say he’s in there! Uh, who is it? Everybody wants to say they’re in there! Xavier Woods! Every single person down the lines wants to be the King of the Ring, but guess what man? You’ve got a force to go through. You’ve got this energy to go through and I got to tell you. Look, you talk about LA Knight and you talk about the knight kind of becoming the king. But look, I ain’t worried about any of that. I don’t need to wear a crown to know that I run this because knows everybody knows whose game this is with everybody saying it. L-A-Knight! Yeah!”

LA Knight will be facing Santos Escobar in his opening round matchup of the tournament. The King of the Ring tournament continues later this week on WWE SmackDown, airing live tomorrow on the FOX Network. The show starts at 8:00 pm EST.