LA Knight Feels Like He Has To Defend His Place In WWE ‘At Any Point’

LA Knight may have risen to the top of WWE, but he’s not letting himself get complacent. Knight, who faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel over the weekend, spoke with Metro and talked about how he always feels like someone is going to take his spot at any time. You can see some highlights below:

On defending his spot: “As long as I’ve been doing this, I’m always looking over my shoulder that like, at some point, somebody’s going to try and come and take this all away from me. And I’ve gotta defend it at any point. And I mean that in the realest way possible.”

On constantly pushing himself: “Like, I’d like to enjoy this, but it’s tough to, and I know that sounds like some Freudian, put me on the couch thing. But legit, I’m always over my shoulder making sure that, okay, who’s behind me, what’s going on? Because I’m going to make sure this thing keeps moving forward. Because anytime anybody comes knocking on my door, I gotta handle that.”