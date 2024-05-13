LA Knight Defends WWE Having King of the Ring Matches on Live Events

WWE held several King & Queen of the Ring tournament matches over the weekend at live events, instead of television. In a post on Twitter, LA Knight defended holding tournament matches on live events, saying it makes them more fun.

He wrote: “I appreciate everyone saying this match should’ve been on TV. But, no need to throw live event crowds under the bus. Live events are where the @WWE roster has as much fun as possible. Not only having a great match, but a match with HUGE stakes makes the live events more fun!”