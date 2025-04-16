LA Knight Says He Didn’t Know About Heat Over Royal Rumble Spot At First

LA Knight has addressed the heat with Drew McIntyre that he got over a spot at this year’s Royal Rumble. As you may recall, McIntyre reportedly stormed out over a spot at the Rumble and was complaining about someone “having to get their moves in,” which was apparently about Knight. Knight spoke with Gorilla Position about the matter and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On not being aware that McIntyre left early or the heat on him: “He had to leave because the show was over. At some point, everybody has to go home. He stormed out? I didn’t even know. No idea. I got to the back, I got the monitor, I saw the rest of the deal. He was already back there before I was. His ass got tossed already. I didn’t know anything about it. I didn’t know anything about it until I was sitting at home Sunday night and somebody sent me an article. I was like, ‘Ah, that’s interesting.'”

On how things were handled: “I can’t tell you the inner workings here, but there were some conversations had, I will tell you that.”