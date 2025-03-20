– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, WWE United States Champion LA Knight discussed how his feud with Roman Reigns helped elevate his standing in WWE. Knight challenged Reigns for the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel 2023 in a losing effort. He faced Reigns for the title again in a Fatal 4-Way against Reigns, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton at the 2024 Royal Rumble, which Reigns also won. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I think it did a little bit of all that. I think it took me in a few different directions. I think it optically in a way elevated me and I think also optically in a way it also kind of set me back a little bit to where I had to do a little bit of a rebuild back in the winter and spring time of last year. I think that’s just by virtue of the way it was all kind of set up and the way it was done. Ultimately, Crown Jewel was a nice payoff, so that was pretty good. Yeah, yeah.”

LA Knight regained the United States Championship earlier this month, beating Shinsuke Nakamura. On last week’s edition of SmackDown, he teamed with Braun Strowman and Jimmy Uso in a winning effort against Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga.