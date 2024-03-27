– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Superstar LA Knight discussed his career and rise in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

LA Knight on his rise in WWE: “It’s crazy to think about (the rise) because I’m so used to looking over my shoulder, and I still am, I can’t help it, it’s a reflex, but at the same time, in a weird way, it’s like I’m in now. Even though I’m in, I can’t be like, ‘I’ve proven everything, I’m here and I’m good.’ There is still so much to do. It’s intangible in a sense that I can’t really explain all the things that there are to do, but there is still so much to do.”

Knight on still having more eyes to open: “Yeah, I feel like that never ends. Whether that’s internally or externally, as far as people in the business or outside of it. That’s always going to be the case. I stay off Twitter as much as I can, but every now and then, when you have to go on there and post something. ‘I just don’t understand this guy’ or you’ll see the people who will be like, ‘I didn’t understand this guy for the longest time, but now I really like him.’ That stuff is always going to be there. Whether that’s inside the company or outside the company. I’m sure there are still people inside the company who are like, ‘I don’t understand this at all. I don’t get this.’ At some point, it’s either going to happen or it’s not. All I can do is keep doing my thing, which is all I was doing from the beginning. I didn’t go out there and beg the people to like me, they just started to like me and that’s my thing. I can’t go out there and be like ‘trying hard’ to get people to like me. I can’t be trying hard to get people on my side. I’m just going to do my thing. Either you like it or you don’t. So far, it seems like the majority do.”

On if he feels he’s been criticized for trying too hard with fans: “Not at all, but I know there have been points in time where I’ve been like, ‘Maybe I need to do this,’ and I’ll catch myself. In all seriousness, I remember a Kanye [Kanye West] lyric. ‘When you try hard is when you die hard.’ For some reason, that just sticks in my head. You know people in life that have tried too hard to get people to like them. You know they are well-meaning and have good intentions, but it’s like, ‘Slow down, you don’t need to do that, you’re coming off as corny.’ It’s just along those lines. I need to put in effort, but I don’t want to try hard.”

LA Knight makes his WrestleMania debut next month when he faces AJ Styles at WrestleMania 40. The event is scheduled for April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.