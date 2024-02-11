LA Knight Discusses Wrestling in Bray Wyatt’s Last Match

– During a recent interview with In the Kliq, WWE Superstar LA Knight discussed facing the late Bray Wyatt in Wyatt’s last match at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

LA Knight on wrestling in Bray Wyatt’s last match: “I don’t really think about it too too much just because it’s a weird thing to consider and celebrate I guess, in a weird way. I wish I wasn’t his last match, so I think that’s really more the way I think about it.”

On wrestling Wyatt in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match: “At the same time, that was an experience for me where that was an opportunity, and I don’t know that it was looked at as an opportunity in a lot of ways. I think it was just thought of as here’s a guy who can handle himself in this situation and help to put the spotlight on Bray and bring him back, as I did. But at the same time, man did I shine a light on myself as much as I could. If they gave me 30 seconds, if they gave me two minutes, no matter how much time I had on that TV screen, my God was I gonna make a splash. My God, was I gonna make a loud noise and that’s exactly what I did. So in that sense, I’m very grateful for that.”

You can see a video of the matchup below: