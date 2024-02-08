LA Knight ‘Doesn’t Care’ About Cody Rhodes-The Rock-Roman Reigns Situation

While a lot of WWE fans are up in arms over the Wrestlemania 40 main event, LA Knight isn’t bothered by the recent changes. In an interview with Wes & Walker (via Fightful), Knight say he doesn’t care about The Rock or Cody Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns.

He said: “Doesn’t really make a difference to me. Doesn’t affect me. I’m not involved in it, I don’t care. If any one of them ends up coming out as WWE Champion then that’s the guy I’m aiming for. Is it always cool to have a guy like The Rock come in? Sure it is. Now you have a major movie star, a major star just in the world. A pop culture icon, you could say. To bring that in, you’re bringing in brand name recognition to where it might bring in extra eyes from the outside who might not otherwise be there. If that’s the case, okay, I’m not arguing against that. It means more eyes on me, more eyes on SmackDown, more eyes on everything. In that regard, it’s not a bad thing. Some people are going to look down on it, some people aren’t. It’s not for everybody, but that’s the beauty of what we do, there is a little something for everybody. At the end of the day, in my regard, it really doesn’t make much difference to me. If Cody ends up being the champion, Roman Reigns is the champion, The Rock is champion, I’m still gunning for each and every one on them.“