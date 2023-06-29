LA Knight on His Dream Money in the Bank Cash-In Scenario

– While speaking to Mark Andrews on My Love Letter to Wrestling ahead of WWE Money in the Bank, WWE Superstar LA Knight discussed his dream cash-in scenario if he wins the Money in the Bank briefcase. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

LA Knight on his dream cash-in scenario: If there’s a dream scenario, I can’t stop looking at Roman Reigns, ’cause he got that thousand-day reign. That’s something where to be the person to end that — hell yeah… At the same time, I don’t know, you’ve got Seth [Rollins] running around with that new, pretty, little title belt. I would like to have that thing on my wall at some point.”

On being open to challenging for the Intercontinental title: “I always wanted the Intercontinental Title… all the lineage that’s involved there, all the guys who’ve held that. And then what? The United States Championship. There’s so many options. When I was a kid, I had a foam version of the United States Championship… in some strange way, [winning the US Title] would almost be like completing the circle.”

LA Knight will be competing in the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 on Saturday, July 1. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. The show is being held at London’s O2 Arena.