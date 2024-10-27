LA Knight Evaluates His Current Run, Says He Wants More

– During a recent interview with Beef Vegan, WWE United States Champion LA Knight discussed his recent winning streak, noting that he’s “hungry” and “needs to eat.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

LA Knight on not being satisfied with his winning streak: “You’re talking about complete vindication, complete ‘I told you so,’ [laughs]. At the same time, there’s gotta be a little bit of humility in there just because of the climb that existed and the amount of time and whatnot that it took to get there. So I’m not completely whacked out on all that.”

On if he’s enjoying his current run as champion: “Am I enjoying it is another great question. Sometimes yes, sometimes no, [laughs] if I’m honest, but I’m doing my best to just kind of enjoy the whole thing because it’s tough to do that when you’re so used to being in the fight. For me, I’m still just kind of fighting. I’m still fighting to gain my spot, and again, I’m US Champion right now, so I’ve got a pretty damn good spot, but I just keep wanting more. I’m a hungry boy, and boy needs to eat.”

LA Knight is scheduled to defend his title next weekend at WWE Crown Jewel 2024. He will face Carmelo Hayes and Andrade in a Triple Threat Match for the US Title. WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled for Saturday, November 2 at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The premium live event will be broadcast live on Peacock.