LA Knight on How Everbody’s Sick of Roman Reigns’ Title Run

– During an appearance on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, LA Knight assessed his upcoming title challenge against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. He noted that “everybody’s sick” of Roman Reigns. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

LA Knight on his assessment of Roman Reigns: “I’m gonna tell you my assessment. My assessment is everybody’s sick of that. Here’s a guy, he’s got about one title defense every three, four months? Four defenses a year, and we’re celebrating the fact that he’s been champion for 1,200 days? You got to be kidding me.”

On Reigns’ title reign coming to a halt at Crown Jewel: “1,200 days, as impressive as that is, can come to a real quick halt when you find yourself on the business end of a BFT, and that’s what I think we’re gonna find at Crown Jewel. But look, you talk about the tyranny of this. This revolution is gonna walk in and release everybody from that tyranny with a new WWE Champion.”

The Undisputed Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and LA Knight goes down on Sunday, November 4 at WWE Crown Jewel. The event is being held at Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.