– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Superstar LA Knight discussed his upcoming WrestleMania 40 match against AJ Styles and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On facing AJ Styles in his first WrestleMania match: “It’s crazy to think about that. I’m so used to looking over my shoulder, and I still am because I can’t help it. It’s just a reflex. But at the same time, it’s like … I’m in now. But even though I’m in, I still can’t be like, ‘Alright, well, I’ve proven everything. I’m here and I’m good.’ There’s still so much to do.”

On the reactions to his character: “That stuff’s always gonna be there, … whether that’s inside the company or outside the company. I’m sure there’s still people inside the company who are like, ‘I don’t understand this at all. I don’t get this.’ … It’s either going to happen or it’s not, and all I can do is keep doing my thing.”

AJ Styles vs. LA Knight will go down at WrestleMania 40. The event will be held on April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.