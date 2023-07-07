LA Knight Is Fine With Comparisons To Rock & Stone Cold, Talks Wanting to Emulate Them Growing Up

LA Knight’s promo style has drawn comparisons to The Rock and Steve Austin, and he says he’s okay with that. Knight’s promo was described by Kevin Nash recently as a “rip-off of The Rock,” and the WWE star spoke with Ariel Helwani about similar criticisms. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On people comparing him to Steve Austin & The Rock: “People are always going to make comparisons. It’s the easiest thing for people to do. If you have something that’s familiar to you and here’s this new entity, ‘All right well what can I compare it to so that I can make it feel familiar to me?’ That’s fine. Whatever you need to do, go ahead and do it. I am me. I’m the one. I’m the only. I’m LA Knight.”

On wanting to emulate them as a teen: “Those were the guys that I wanted to be when I was like 16, 17 years old … My normal speech pattern, every day when I’m talking to you, is probably somehow derived from them. Whether that’s purposeful or not, and it’s definitely not, so it’s just the fact that I sat there and watched every single episode of Monday Night Raw’ I had all the little VHS cassette tapes.

“I watched all that stuff. You’re talking about formative years, very moldable years. So maybe in some way, I’ve just penetrated my brain in some way. Whether you want to make the comparisons, hey I’ll tell you what, let’s make this comparison, you want to say that I’m the Kobe to their Jordan? I’ll take it.”