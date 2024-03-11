LA Knight Recalls First Meeting The Rock In 2015, Says He Was Broke at the Time

In an interview with Gorilla Position (via Fightful), LA Knight spoke about being broke the first time he met the Rock in 2015 and how it compared to meeting him in 2024.

He said: “Relationship is probably overselling it a bit. I used to send emails back and forth with his manager, this is like ten years ago. I haven’t talked to them in forever. He came back in Denver, I think he was just coming in, walking into the arena, and we just kind of dapped it up, ‘good to see you.’ That was about it. This past Friday, he was walking by and he stops and talks to me and we had a conversation. Nothing super in-depth, just ‘where you living, what’s going on.’ When I met him in 2015 and was on his show, I was flat ass broke. I went to go do the show with him, I didn’t have money to pay for my bags to go do the show. Now, we’re talking about things. Now, ‘I love LA, but I don’t think I can move back. I’m staying in Orlando right now.’ He’s like, ‘Talking like a rich man.’ I was like, ‘things are a little different from last time we talked.’“